STASIS EURO One Day Volume Reaches $6.14 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $102.02 million and $6.14 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

