Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

