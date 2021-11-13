Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.70 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

