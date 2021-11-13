Stairway Partners LLC Has $51.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 781,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 6.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $51,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

