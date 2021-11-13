SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSPG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 261.90 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

