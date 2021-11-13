SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,614.14 ($21.09).

Several research firms have issued reports on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.56) on Monday. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,621.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,567.79.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

