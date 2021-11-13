Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,386 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of PROG by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

