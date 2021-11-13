Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 155,056 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of ImmunoGen worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ImmunoGen by 39.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

