Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 13,066 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

