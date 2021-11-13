Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 37,771 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,326,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,315,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,037,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

