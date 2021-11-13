Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 21,814 FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth $622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

