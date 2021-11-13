Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 60,572 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 372.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 368.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of HT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

