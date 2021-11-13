Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,519 shares of company stock worth $2,879,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.77 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

