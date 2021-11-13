Splinterlands (SPS) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 64,970,739.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00072112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.16 or 0.07233839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.32 or 0.99667551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

