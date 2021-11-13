SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Position Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,528,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,743,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 794,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after buying an additional 416,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

