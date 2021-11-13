SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,167 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

