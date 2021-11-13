SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,167 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.