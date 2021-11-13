SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $927.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

