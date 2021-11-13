Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $9.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DALXF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

DALXF opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

