Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 941,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,041. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

