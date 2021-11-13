SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

