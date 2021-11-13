SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $54.96 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00105790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

