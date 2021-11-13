Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

Soligenix stock remained flat at $$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 275,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Soligenix worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

