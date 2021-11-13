Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

