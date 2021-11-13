Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

NYSE:SQM opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 97.59%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.