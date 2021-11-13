SOC Telemed Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,331 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 164 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. On average, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 43.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

