Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total value of $21,940,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,663 shares of company stock valued at $344,338,431 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

NYSE SNOW opened at $386.50 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.