Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

