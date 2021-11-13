Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $1.94 Million Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned about 0.41% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 181,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter.

SNSR opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

