Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $113.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

