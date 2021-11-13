SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $2.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

