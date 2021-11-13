SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

SDC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 196.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

