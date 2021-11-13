SmileDirectClub, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

