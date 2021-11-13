SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.50

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.50 and last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 35952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.15.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.95.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

