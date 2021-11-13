Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 94547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$165.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

