SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Shares of SLRC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 33.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 58.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SLR Investment Company Profile
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.