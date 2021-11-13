SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 33.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 58.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.