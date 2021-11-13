SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Holdings Lowered by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,922 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $813.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.