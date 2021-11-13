Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.33. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$13.75.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.