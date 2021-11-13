SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) & Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Financial Contrast

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get SkillSoft alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SkillSoft and Blackbaud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60 Blackbaud 0 2 1 0 2.33

SkillSoft presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $81.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Given SkillSoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkillSoft and Blackbaud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A Blackbaud $913.22 million 4.39 $7.72 million ($0.01) -8,318.68

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of SkillSoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A N/A N/A Blackbaud -0.09% 13.34% 3.01%

Volatility & Risk

SkillSoft has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackbaud beats SkillSoft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.