Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) vs. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Financial Comparison

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 7 0 2.88 Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $22.79, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 9.79 -$423.38 million $0.49 82.82 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 3.58% -4.06% 1.62% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Xponential Fitness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

