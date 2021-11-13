Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

