Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading Up 0.7%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 31,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

