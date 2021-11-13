Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2,677.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,038,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $32.69 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $33.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.