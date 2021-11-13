Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,245,654.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$202,279.00.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

