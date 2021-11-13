Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Lowered to $66.00 at SVB Leerink

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SILK opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 35.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.