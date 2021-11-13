Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
SGHT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,066. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 27.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
