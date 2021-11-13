Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SGHT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,066. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 27.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.