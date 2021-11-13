SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Steve Francis Sells 81,500 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

Steve Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of SIG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 48.56 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.10. The company has a market cap of £573.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. SIG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SIG to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

