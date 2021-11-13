Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,550,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.