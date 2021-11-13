Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 13.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price was up 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 56,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,699,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 217,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.