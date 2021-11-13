Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.93.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor stock opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.49. Shawcor has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$346.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.