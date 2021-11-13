Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.
Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. 1,221,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,794. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $708.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seres Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Seres Therapeutics worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
